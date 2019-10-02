The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
95 Main St.
Stonington, RI
View Map
Stephen Ravenelle Obituary
Stephen Ravenelle, of South Broad Street, Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 64.
Born in Westerly he was the beloved son of Albert Ravenelle, Sr. of Pawcatuck and the late Mary Ravenelle.
Stephen worked in the Maintenance Dept. for the Stonington School System for many years and was a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was a loyal fan of the L.A. Rams and he also enjoyed watching other sports.
In addition to his father, Stephen leaves four siblings, Albert Ravenelle, Jr. and David Ravenelle both of Pawcatuck, Thomas Ravenelle of Bradford and Julia Ballman of Westerly; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11am on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
