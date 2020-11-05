Stephen William Richmond, 61, formerly of Sugarcreek passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

He was born on August 5, 1959 to Benjamin and Mary Lou Richmond in Westerly, RI. After graduating from Chariho High School in 1979 he went on to start a dedicated career as a machinist.

He dreamed of working a long career beyond normal retirement age. He strived for excellence in his work and sacrificed what he could to help when his skill were needed the most. His successful career concluded after spending his final 20 years with the Superb Industries team in Sugarcreek, where he eventually retired in September 2020.

Stephen was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and devoted member of the United Church of God.

He loved spending time outdoors and sitting by the water, even if he didn't have a cold Pepsi to drink or any ducks to watch. He cherished any chance to fish, camp, kayak and opportunity to use his handyman skills.

He had an unwavering reputation as a fighter and most notably during the last decade was able to overcome an aggressive throat cancer.

He is survived by his mother and father, Benjamin and Mary Lou Richmond of Hope Valley, RI, his older brother Wayne (Maryse) Richmond of Hope Valley, RI, his younger sister Tertia (Chris) King of Kutztown, PA, his daughter Brionna (Kory) Johnson of Perrysburg, OH and his grandson Brennan Johnson of Perrysburg, OH.



