Steven Gunnison Gears


1965 - 2019
Steven Gunnison Gears Obituary
Steven Gunnison Gears, 4/11/65 entered into his eternal rest on 9/20/19. He was the loving husband to Tammy for 33 years and the proud father of Susan and Mikael. He was Grampy to Ella.
Steven leaves behind 12 siblings and several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to his sister Jana for being his rock through this difficult time he endured and his niece Rachel for all the compassion and care she provided.
Steven graduated from North Kingstown High School. Steven went on to serve in the Ranger Airborne Infantry Unit of the Army. After his military service, Steven worked at Imperial Wall Papers until their closing. Steven went on to obtain an Associate's degree in Arts and an Associate's degree in Applied Science from URI graduating cum laude.
Steven worked as a radiology technician, CT for over ten years at the Westerly Hospital.
Steven will be remembered as a lifelong learner, always reading and writing. He will also be remembered for his love of chickens, roosters, running, hiking, listening to the rain, sports bikes and his beloved cats.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, 9/26 from 12-2pm at Gaffney-Dolan in Westerly, RI.
In lieu of donations, we ask that you take a walk through the woods to remember Steven.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
