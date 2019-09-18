The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Steven Henry Lanphear

Steven Henry Lanphear Obituary
Steven Henry Lanphear, 71, beloved husband of Betty Ann (Paterno) Lanphear, of Paupock Run, Westerly, passed away at L&M Hospital in New London on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Henry and Edna Lanphear.
Steven served in the US Air Force, Army National Guard and worked as an electrician at Electric Boat in Groton for many years until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his four sons, Craig J. Lanphear of Charlestown and Kirk S. Lanphear, Mark C. Lanphear and Matthew J. Lanphear, all of Westerly; a brother Jeffrey Lanphear of New Hampshire; three sisters, Susan Sharpe of Ledyard, CT, Cindy Kay of N. Franklin, CT and Cathy McAlpine of Ocala, FL and predeceased by his sister Sherry Akers. Steven also leaves his stepmother Luciana Lanphear of Westerly; stepsister Katherine Obey of Gales Ferry; and stepbrother James Clark of Hopkinton, RI. six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and burial with Full Military Honors will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
