Steven Thomas Johnson, 63, of Bradford, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital. Mr. Johnson's grace, faith and strength in the face of the cancer which claimed his life will long be remembered by all who knew him.
A lifelong resident of the area, Steven was born on February 25, 1956 to parents Robert Arthur Johnson Sr. and Evelyn (Colprit) Johnson, both now deceased. After his parents died, Steve was especially close to his grandmother, Cora Colprit, with whom he shared a birthday and a passion for nature.
Steve graduated from Chariho High School in Wood River Junction, RI. Always a hard worker, Steven spent the last three decades of his life as a custodian with the Westerly Public Schools. Much beloved for his care and compassion for students and staff alike, Steve will be especially missed by the people of the Westerly Middle School where he had been assigned for many years.
Steve loved anything to do with the outdoors. He was passionate about hiking, kayaking, camping, fishing and hunting. His happiest hours were spent in the deep woods where he could connect with the natural world he so loved. Steve also loved classic rock and roll music, especially Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. The study and practice of his deep christian faith also formed the bedrock of how Steve lived each day.
Steve is survived by his brothers, Robert A. Johnson Jr. and Brian D. Johnson as well as his nephew, David Brian Hindle. Steve is also survived by long time companion, Cheryl Tucker.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. Visitation will take place there on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-4 pm. A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at his church, United Congregational Church of Westerly. UCC is located at 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck, CT. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Steve's memory to either The Sierra Club via their website, www.sierraclub.org or to his church, United Congregational Church of Westerly, UCC.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 28, 2020