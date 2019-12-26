|
|
Susan E. (Capalbo) Stefanski, of Mystic, passed away at Apple Rehab Mystic Nursing Home on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late John S. Stefanski who predeceased her on May 3, 1996.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppie and Christina Capalbo.
A graduate of Westerly High School, Susan was a dedicated homemaker for her family.
She will be dearly missed by her three sons, Pete Stefanski and wife Pamela of Westerly, Richard Stefanski and wife Kathy of Avon, CT, Michael Stefanski and wife Ellen of San Diego, CA; daughter-in-law Sherrie Stefanski of Uncasville, CT; six siblings, Louis Capalbo of Chapel Hill, NC and John Capalbo of Smithfield, RI, Margaret Burdick and Mary Stellitano, both of Westerly, Elizabeth Gervasini also of Bradford and Nancy Mottola of Warwick; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Louis Stefanski and her brother Joseph Capalbo.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Saturday from 9a.m.-10a.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington at 11a.m. Burial will be at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Apple Rehab Mystic Recreation Fund, 28 Broadway Ave., Mystic, CT 06355 in Susan's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 26, 2019