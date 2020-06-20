Susan J. Cornell, 73 passed away in Naples Florida after a brief illness, on March 24, 2020.

She was born May 26,1946 in Westerly, RI to the late John and Winifred Thompson. She attended Westerly Schools and was a member of the community her entire life. She married the love of her life, Pete Cornell and spent 57 years raising a beautiful family. They enjoyed their time with their three daughters, six grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. They moved to Naples Florida in 2005 and spent summers in their home in Westerly.

She is survived by her husband Pete Cornell, daughters Laurie Andries, Debra Pardo and Michelle Vacca. She loved her six grandchildren Jessica Frink, Racheal Weber, Ryan Brennan, Courtney Pardo, Colleen Pardo and Brooklyn Vacca and great granddaughter Mikayla Frink.

She is also survived by her brother Richard Thompson and was predeceased by her mother Winifred, father John and brother John Thompson.

Services will be held privately at a later date to be determined.

