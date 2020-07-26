1/1
Susan (Blackmer) Ryan
Susan Blackmer Ryan, 76, of Westerly, RI, passed away July 22, 2020. She was born in Waterbury, CT to James and Dorothy Blackmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Russell E. Ryan, son Robert C. (Jean) Ryan, daughter, Pamela A. (Kerry) Wagoner, son, Paul A. (Micheala) Ryan, eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sister Judith Lipsky, and brother, James (Arlene) Blackmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Guide Dogs, 1210 Hardscrabble Road Cassville, NY 13318 or the American Cancer Society, 5635 W 96th St Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 12pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
