Susan Blackmer Ryan, 76, of Westerly, RI, passed away July 22, 2020. She was born in Waterbury, CT to James and Dorothy Blackmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Russell E. Ryan, son Robert C. (Jean) Ryan, daughter, Pamela A. (Kerry) Wagoner, son, Paul A. (Micheala) Ryan, eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sister Judith Lipsky, and brother, James (Arlene) Blackmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Guide Dogs, 1210 Hardscrabble Road Cassville, NY 13318 or the American Cancer Society
, 5635 W 96th St Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 12pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.