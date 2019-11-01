|
|
Susanne "Susie" Day, 91, of Rossini Road, Shelter Harbor, RI, died peacefully on October 27, 2019 after a brief Illness.
Born in Springfield, IL on September 5, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Eugene G. and Esther (Whipple) Day. She was also predeceased by her brother Eugene "Tony" Day Jr.
She entered Springfield High School in Springfield, IL and graduated from Ferry Hall School in Lake Forest, IL. Susanne attended Pembroke College/Brown University and graduated with the class of 1950. She was honored to serve as a Junior Counselor, President of the senior class, and was named the Top Woman Athlete of the college at graduation.
Miss Day had a long and distinguished career working as a sales executive for Trans World Airlines in New York City.
In 1960 she started summering in Shelter Harbor, RI and retired to her beloved home there in the 1980's. Her greatest joy was working in her yard. She also continued to travel extensively and had just returned from a Budapest to Amsterdam River Cruise in September of this year.
She will be sadly missed by her sister, Kitsie Day Denby of Carlinville, IL. She also leaves her sister-in-law Jacquelyn Day of San Diego, CA and her dearest and best friend Lillian Shuff Knight of Shelter Harbor, RI and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations in Susanne's memory may be made to the Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St. Westerly, RI 02891 or Shelter Harbor Conservation Society, 16 Handel Road, Westerly, RI 02891.
A celebration of Susanne's life will be held in Illinois at a later date. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019