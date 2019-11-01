The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne "Susie" Day


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanne "Susie" Day Obituary
Susanne "Susie" Day, 91, of Rossini Road, Shelter Harbor, RI, died peacefully on October 27, 2019 after a brief Illness.
Born in Springfield, IL on September 5, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Eugene G. and Esther (Whipple) Day. She was also predeceased by her brother Eugene "Tony" Day Jr.
She entered Springfield High School in Springfield, IL and graduated from Ferry Hall School in Lake Forest, IL. Susanne attended Pembroke College/Brown University and graduated with the class of 1950. She was honored to serve as a Junior Counselor, President of the senior class, and was named the Top Woman Athlete of the college at graduation.
Miss Day had a long and distinguished career working as a sales executive for Trans World Airlines in New York City.
In 1960 she started summering in Shelter Harbor, RI and retired to her beloved home there in the 1980's. Her greatest joy was working in her yard. She also continued to travel extensively and had just returned from a Budapest to Amsterdam River Cruise in September of this year.
She will be sadly missed by her sister, Kitsie Day Denby of Carlinville, IL. She also leaves her sister-in-law Jacquelyn Day of San Diego, CA and her dearest and best friend Lillian Shuff Knight of Shelter Harbor, RI and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations in Susanne's memory may be made to the Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St. Westerly, RI 02891 or Shelter Harbor Conservation Society, 16 Handel Road, Westerly, RI 02891.
A celebration of Susanne's life will be held in Illinois at a later date. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -