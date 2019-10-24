|
|
- Susanne Stamm Knisley, 83, a long-time Westerly, RI resident, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Pottstown, Pa, in 1936, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University, where she was an active member and president of the Pennsylvania Ellison chapter of Pi Beta Phi, in the spring of 1958. That summer, she married a fellow Pennsylvanian, Robert E. Knisley, beginning a 61-year long marriage that included a move from Ft. Knox, KY, where Bob was a commissioned medical officer, to Watch Hill in 1967.
She was civic minded and immersed in Watch Hill community affairs, serving as president of the Watch Hill Improvement Society, president of the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association (with involvement in that organization's formation), and as a longstanding member and chair of the Park Commission of the Watch Hill Fire District. She was an education advocate, serving as president of the Board of Trustees of Pine Point School in Stonington, CT, and was known to send letters to college presidents informing them why their schools would be fortunate to admit her grandchildren as students.
She was an accomplished cook and an indefatigable gardener. She loved: Vermont, and in particular her Marcel Breuer designed home in Quechee, VT; her dogs; Penn State football and its Blue Band; reading; the Boston Symphony; and travelling to many destinations with her husband and family.
Her family was of paramount importance to her, and she will be sorely missed by her husband, Bob, her three sons, Jeff, Chris, and Jon, her daughters-in-law, Robin, Julie, and Nan, and her nine grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Graham, Rebecca, Carson, Savannah, Delilah, Mac, and Lulu, all of whom she loved to spoil and was fiercely supportive of, and all of whom survive her.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. A reception for friends will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to Pine Point School, 89 Barnes Road, Stonington, CT 06378.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019