Sylvia (LoPriore) Limanni, 94 of Crestview Drive, Westerly, RI died peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Natale J. Limanni.
Born in Westerly RI on January 30, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Celena (Gallucci) LoPriore.
Sylvia owned and operated Sylvia's Beauty Shop on School St. in Westerly, RI, for over 40 years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Pius X. Church in Westerly and was an avid golfer playing many years at Elmridge Country Club and Winnapuag Country Club.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Gerard T. Limanni and his wife Lyn of Southington, CT; her granddaughter, Alexandra Limanni Schneider and husband Matthew of Southington, CT; her brother Ralph LoPriore and his wife Harriett of Westerly, RI; and a treasured great-grandson, Cristian Gerard Schneider and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, James LoPriore, Theresa McMahon, Frances Constandi, Elaine Gaulzetti & Celena Tanner.
The family would like to give a special Thank you to the staff at The Royal Westerly Nursing Home, especially "Marty" for their wonderful care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X. Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI. Due to Covid-19 calling hours will be private, and a restricted burial will be held at St. Sebastian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Sylvia's honor at www.st.jude.org
