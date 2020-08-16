1/1
Sylvia (LoPriore) Limanni
1926 - 2020
Sylvia (LoPriore) Limanni, 94 of Crestview Drive, Westerly, RI died peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Natale J. Limanni.
Born in Westerly RI on January 30, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Celena (Gallucci) LoPriore.
Sylvia owned and operated Sylvia's Beauty Shop on School St. in Westerly, RI, for over 40 years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Pius X. Church in Westerly and was an avid golfer playing many years at Elmridge Country Club and Winnapuag Country Club.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Gerard T. Limanni and his wife Lyn of Southington, CT; her granddaughter, Alexandra Limanni Schneider and husband Matthew of Southington, CT; her brother Ralph LoPriore and his wife Harriett of Westerly, RI; and a treasured great-grandson, Cristian Gerard Schneider and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, James LoPriore, Theresa McMahon, Frances Constandi, Elaine Gaulzetti & Celena Tanner.
The family would like to give a special Thank you to the staff at The Royal Westerly Nursing Home, especially "Marty" for their wonderful care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X. Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI. Due to Covid-19 calling hours will be private, and a restricted burial will be held at St. Sebastian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Sylvia's honor at www.st.jude.org
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X. Church
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Dear Gerard,
I’m so sorry to read about Sylvia’s passing. She was a joyful lady, always full of fun and a ready smile. I think the last time I saw her she was enjoying the beach with Joe at Seaside. Heaven is a happier place with your mom as one of the angels.
Carol Marsiglio
Friend
August 16, 2020
Sylvia was a very kind woman and friend that gave me a job as a hairdresser when I first graduated from cosmetology school. I learned a great deal from her, especially how important the clientele was to her. She was loved by all who patronized her shop, most of them being weekly customers. She was a proud mom and loving wife. I will remember her fondly.
Kathy Brown Main
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Gerard, so sorry for your loss
Dean Milligan
Friend
