Sylvia Overend, 57, passed away on May 18th, 2019, with family by her side in New Haven, CT.

A celebration service will be held next Monday, May 27th, at 1:00PM at Christ Church on Elm Street in Westerly, RI, followed immediately by a time of fellowship at the Chorus Building, 119 High Street, Westerly, RI.

Sylvia was born on April 17th, 1962 in Westerly to Herbert and Janet Dobson. Her father was Chief of the Drafting Department at Electric Boat Company in Groton, CT, while her mother spent most of her time raising five children.

Sylvia spent her youth involved in the Girl Scouts, and as a member of the choir at Christ Church. Many summers were spent at choir camp in Ogontz, NH. She graduated from Chariho Regional High School in 1980, and then went on to complete her Bachelors degree at the University of Rhode Island. In 1984 she married her husband, Steven Overend. After spending years as a stay at home mom raising their three children, Sylvia went back to school and got her Masters Degree of Education and began her career as a school teacher at the Chariho Middle School, primarily teaching 5th grade.

When not working, Sylvia's interests included cycling, time at the beach,

Traveling, and singing in the church choir. One of Sylvia's passions was being the director the annual Chariho Middle School play.

Her two sisters, Liz Dobson and Wendy Walsh, her brother John Dobson, husband Steven, and her three children Shawn, Ryan and Anna survive Mrs. Overend.

Her parents Herb and Janet Dobson, and brother Gary Dobson preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Christ Church, Westerly, RI.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. For online condolences please visit buckler-johnston.com Published in The Westerly Sun on May 23, 2019