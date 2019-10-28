|
Sylvia (Davis) Pierce passed away on October 25, 2019.
Born in Ellsworth, Maine on September 28, 1928, she was the daughter of William and Mabel (Giles) David.
Sylvia grew up in Ellsworth, ME. She graduated from the Ellsworth High School in 1945 and New England Baptist Hospital in Boston in 1949. She worked at the Westerly Hospital for 18 years and also for the OBS-GYN Assoc. before retiring in 1990.
She married Harrison Pierce in Ellsworth, ME in 1950 and they were married for 65 years. She was predeceased by her husband Harrison in 2016 and by her son Kenneth W. in 1980.
She was a member of the Central Baptist Church having served as the Deacon and on several boards as well as the Friendship Circle. She was also a member of the Westerly Nurses Club.
Sylvia and Harrison enjoyed winters in Florida and Arizona for 13 years and got to travel to many parts of the country during their retirement.
She is survived by her four children, David (Sharin) of Hope Valley, RI, Nancy (Johnathan) Gibson of Pawcatuck, CT, Judith (Edward) Terwilliger of North Stonington and Paul of Pawcatuck, CT. Seven grandchildren and Nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Anne Huggins of Tuscon, AZ.
No calling hours will be held per her wishes.
A memorial service celebrating both Sylvia and Harrison's life will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St. Westerly, RI
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Central Baptist Church Memorial Fund or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019