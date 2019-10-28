The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
16 Elm St.
Westerly, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia (Davis) Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia (Davis) Pierce Obituary
Sylvia (Davis) Pierce passed away on October 25, 2019.
Born in Ellsworth, Maine on September 28, 1928, she was the daughter of William and Mabel (Giles) David.
Sylvia grew up in Ellsworth, ME. She graduated from the Ellsworth High School in 1945 and New England Baptist Hospital in Boston in 1949. She worked at the Westerly Hospital for 18 years and also for the OBS-GYN Assoc. before retiring in 1990.
She married Harrison Pierce in Ellsworth, ME in 1950 and they were married for 65 years. She was predeceased by her husband Harrison in 2016 and by her son Kenneth W. in 1980.
She was a member of the Central Baptist Church having served as the Deacon and on several boards as well as the Friendship Circle. She was also a member of the Westerly Nurses Club.
Sylvia and Harrison enjoyed winters in Florida and Arizona for 13 years and got to travel to many parts of the country during their retirement.
She is survived by her four children, David (Sharin) of Hope Valley, RI, Nancy (Johnathan) Gibson of Pawcatuck, CT, Judith (Edward) Terwilliger of North Stonington and Paul of Pawcatuck, CT. Seven grandchildren and Nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Anne Huggins of Tuscon, AZ.
No calling hours will be held per her wishes.
A memorial service celebrating both Sylvia and Harrison's life will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St. Westerly, RI
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Central Baptist Church Memorial Fund or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now