Tami Lynn Perkins, of Westerly, RI, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 59 years.
She was born November 20, 1960 in Ballston Spa, NY, and grew up in Laconia, NH. After high school she went on to business school worked as a Certified Paraprofessional Special Education Teaching Assistant for the Westerly School Department for 19 years. Prior to school department she worked in local Westerly stores, banks and Foxwoods bank.
Tami is survived by her husband David E Perkins, children Ashley Gibbs, Andrew & Katelyn Perkins, grandsons Logan & Kaiden Perkins, Atticus & Ronin Gibbs, son in-law Robert Gibbs embraced as one of her own, and son-in-law to be Justin Culotta, mother Judy Hodgson, Sisters Lisa Soulere, Amanda Oulette & Brother John Wiley.
"In remembrance of my beloved wife, together 42 years, you have been my heart and soul and the glue that held us all together with your loving, caring heart of gold. Your selfless devotion as a wife, mother, super grandma/ grum and friend will never be forgotten. In addition to the endearing guidance to the children of our school community, you have touched all our lives and left us all better for it. Thank you, with love forever, your husband and soul mate."
A private family service will be held by invitation.
Flowers may be sent to our home. Memorial gifts may be made in remembrance of Tami to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude's Research Hospital
A life celebration of Tami will be announced in the near future.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020