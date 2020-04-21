|
Teresa Amelia (Lombardo) Guarnieri, 54, of Westerly, RI lost a long and courageous battle with cancer on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife to Maurice Guarnieri for 18 years and devoted mother of Mason Lombardo, both of Westerly RI.
Teresa was a graduate of Westerly High School and worked as an Insurance Agent at Schonning Insurance. Teresa's commitment to her community was evident by her countless hours of organizing and raising money through concessions to provide opportunities for thousands of kids involved in Westerly Youth Basketball and Pee Wee Football. Her concession stand food was legendary. The locals and visitors from opposing teams would line up for her meatball grinders, eggplant parmigiana, sausage & peppers, chili and more. If they could they would have given her 5-star YELP reviews. She was nominated for the Athena Award in 2016 which is an award to recognize outstanding business and professional women in the community.
Teresa's laugh was contagious. People were drawn to her because of her ability to make them feel like family and listen to their stories. She would do anything for her family and friends and would not expect anything in return. As lifelong resident of Westerly, Teresa felt a strong connection to the ocean. Whether soaking in the sun, riding the waves into the shore, reading a good book, or beating her sisters at gin rummy, she felt at home on the sand.
Teresa was predeceased by her parents Angelo Lombardo, Sr and Rose Lombardo and her nephew Christopher Lombardo. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Marie Lombardo of Griffin GA; sister, JoAnne Grills and her husband Joseph and son Jared of Westerly RI; brother Angelo Lombardo, Jr and daughter Angelee of Agawam MA; brother, Carl Lombardo and his wife Patricia and son Bryce of Westerly RI; sister, Wendy Lombardo and her husband William Hartman of Jamesville NY; In-laws, Gesualdo and Sebastiana Guarnieri of Westerly RI. She will also be missed by her fur baby, Oreo.
The family would also like to thank their extended family and friends, Dr. Robert Legare of Smilow Cancer Hospital, Dr. Corrine Zarwan of Lahey Hospital, the Nurses and CNAs of HopeHealth Hospice Care for their love and support during Teresa's illness.
Due to the current crisis, the family will plan a memorial service at a later time. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to: Westerly PeeWee Football Organization, c/o Barbara Rofrano, 5 Chestnut St., Apt 107, Westerly, RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 21, 2020