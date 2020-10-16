1/1
Terrance Joseph Keane
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Terrence Joseph Keane, 75, formerly of Pawcatuck, passed away October 12, 2020 in Charleston, SC surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with lung cancer.
Terrence was born February 1, 1945 to Joseph and Dorothy (nee Ryan) Keane. He spent his youth working in his father's grocery store and as a camp counselor. He was also a member of Scout Troop 9 in Pawcatuck and a proud Eagle Scout. He went on to work in the nuclear power industry which forced him to move around quite a bit, but he made friends all over. He was an active member of whatever church he joined in the various cities he had lived in. His faith was strong and it gave him comfort until he was with our Lord.
Terrence is survived by his wife, Jan Keane; daughter, Kim Derrick of Charlotte, NC; son Scott Keane of Charlotte, NC; stepdaughter Jennifer Brown of Charleston, SC; stepson Christopher Shiner of Charleston, SC; and several grandchildren.
Terrence was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother, and his sister.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan's Island, SC at 2pm on Sunday October 18th.
Condolences can be sent to 1283 Mathis Ferry Rd. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Cross
