Theodore A. Cocca, of Breach Drive, Westerly, passed away at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 92.

Born in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of the late Anglo and Maria Cocca.

Theodore was a veteran of the US Army and worked as a chemical engineer in Research and Development with Pratt & Whitney for many years until his retirement in 1987. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Westerly Lodge of Elks BPOE 678 and a member of the Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955. He was also an accomplished oil painter.

He leaves three children, Charles Cocca and Grace Turano, both of Westerly, and Claudia Currier of Maine; a sister Lucille Ortelle of Waterbury, CT; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Mr. Cocca was predeceased by his brother Carlo Cocca and his son-in-law Angelo Turano.

Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Saturday, June 8, from 10am – 11:30 am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Church, Westerly. Burial with Full Military Honors at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Theodore's memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly, RI 02891.