|
|
Theodore C. Dionne of Ashaway, RI, died peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 86.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Theodore C. and Rita Dionne.
Ted served in both the Army National Guard and the US Navy during the Korean War as an Electrician's Mate Third Class. Prior to his retirement in 1983, Ted was co-owner of Connors and O'Brien Marina. He enjoyed his 36 years of a wonderful retirement doing the things he loved: woodworking, yard work, clamming and spending time with family and friends. During retirement, Ted was an avid volunteer of the Westerly and Hopkinton Land Trusts. Preservation of his beautiful country community was of paramount concern to Ted.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mariette (Brown) Dionne of 56 years. Mariette and Ted were partners in life, always taking care of one another. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Carolyn Meece, her husband Terry, of Summerfield, FL and their son Terry Meece, Jr., of Westerly; and his sister-in-law Rogean Makowski and her husband John of Hopkinton, RI. He was a loving uncle and surrogate grandfather to his nephew Daniel and his nieces, Laryssa and Kassandra Makowski, who loved him so very much. The family enjoyed many happy memories together both in Ashaway and Castine, Maine, where they spent the summers boating, walking the beach and enjoying his homemade fritters and chowder. He was pre-deceased by his brother Robert Dionne and his wife Patty, and his sister Delores Robertson and her husband Caird. He is survived by his nephew David Robertson and his nieces, Pamela Grove and her husband Robert, and Debra Mitchell and her husband Ken; and many great nieces and nephews.
For those who knew Ted, affectionately called Uncle Ted by those introduced to him through family, they described him as an intelligent, kind and generous person. He always wanted to do for others and never expected or wanted anything in return. There was nothing he couldn't repair or build. If you were one of the lucky ones, he shared something he made with you. A world-class craftsman, he made rocking chairs, sleighs, chests and his ever-famous stools. He made over 800 step stools for friends, family and acquaintances. He loved working in his workshop repairing things for people and making special gifts for Mariette, Rogean, Laryssa, Daniel and Kassy. He thoroughly enjoyed taking his afternoon nap in the workshop in front of the wood stove or outside under the oak tree in his yard. An avid reader, he had an expansive library. He was more than happy to lend you one of his books but he made sure he kept track of when his treasured books were returned.
He will be sadly missed by his many friends in both Rhode Island and Castine and his loving family.
Visiting hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street in Westerly. Family and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Service at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ted's memory to the Wood Pawcatuck Watershed Association or a .
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 3, 2020