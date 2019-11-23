The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Corina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (Salimeno) Corina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (Salimeno) Corina Obituary
Theresa (Salimeno) Corina, 96, of Dixon Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Julio L. Corina.
Born in Westerly she was the daughter of the late John and Marietta (Toscano) Salimeno.
Theresa was a cashier for McQuades Marketplace for many years and a member of The Pilgrims Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Westerly Senior Center where she enjoyed playing Shuffleboard and a member of the women's auxiliary at the Calabrese Club. She was a big Red Sox fan. Theresa was a very giving and generous soul.
She leaves her two sons, Kevin L. Corina of Westerly and Richard J. Corina of E. Providence, and her sister Margaret Kraly of Westerly. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Ann Marie, and her brothers, George and Sam Salimeno.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -