|
|
Theresa (Salimeno) Corina, 96, of Dixon Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Julio L. Corina.
Born in Westerly she was the daughter of the late John and Marietta (Toscano) Salimeno.
Theresa was a cashier for McQuades Marketplace for many years and a member of The Pilgrims Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Westerly Senior Center where she enjoyed playing Shuffleboard and a member of the women's auxiliary at the Calabrese Club. She was a big Red Sox fan. Theresa was a very giving and generous soul.
She leaves her two sons, Kevin L. Corina of Westerly and Richard J. Corina of E. Providence, and her sister Margaret Kraly of Westerly. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Ann Marie, and her brothers, George and Sam Salimeno.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 23, 2019