Theresa J. (Duval) Forget, 92, of Westerly and a former longtime resident of the Aldenville section of Chicopee, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home in Westerly. She was born in Chicopee on August 27, 1927, a beloved daughter of the late Alcide H. and Florina F. (Blain) Duval. She was raised in the Fairview section of Chicopee and formerly resided in Aldenville and Holyoke, MA and Westerly. She was the co-owner for many years along with her late husband, Leo of 4-Jets Furniture and Appliance in Chicopee. She was also a Certified Hypnotist and a member of the National Guild of Hypnotists. She was a communicant of Sainte Rose de Lima Church in Aldenville and Saint Michael Church in Pawcatuck, CT. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Leo G. Forget who passed away on October 10, 1997; her loving son, Leslie A. Forjet who passed away on March 9, 2011; and her brother, Donald Duval. She leaves her four loving children, Leo G. Forget and his wife, Nancy, of San Antonio, TX, Theresa F. Bradford and her husband, James, of Springfield, MA, Rose Marie Zmyslinski and her husband, Ernest, of Westerly and Larry J. Forget of Chicopee; her twelve grandchildren; many great grandchildren; her brother, Gerard L. Duval; her sisters, Elaine C. Mutch and Marie Rose Stone-Kreutzer; and her many dear nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends. Her family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home. Her funeral will be held on Monday morning, February 17, 2020 beginning at the St. Pierre – Phaneuf Aldenville Chapels, (413-532-9806), 13 Dale Street, Chicopee, MA 01020, (funeral home will open at 9 a.m.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sainte Rose de Lima Church, 600 Grattan Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. Her burial will follow the Mass at Sainte Rose Cemetery, 49 Olsen Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning, February 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the Mass. The funeral home parking lot and main entrance are located in the rear at 20 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Kindred at Home Foundation, 12900 Foster Street, Suite 400, Overland Park, KS 66213 or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For more details, please visit:
www.stpierrephaneuf.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 16, 2020