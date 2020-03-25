|
|
Theresa Barber Louer, always known as Tessa, died following a brief illness on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Williamsburg (VA) Landing. She was born and lived her early life in Westerly.
Tessa was a residential realtor in Williamsburg. In a very rewarding career that spanned more than 50 years she also practiced in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Indiana. She began her career in Williamsburg with the late John Moneymaker and eventually joined Berkeley Real Estate and then the former McCardle Realty Company. Following a merger she completed her career with Berkshire Hathaway Towne Realty. Tessa also worked for a time as a fund development associate at the Pine Point School in Stonington. She was an active parishioner at Bruton Parish Episcopal Church and a member of the Green Springs Garden Club, both in Williamsburg.
Tessa was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She made friends easily and guided her real estate clients with excellent service and empathy as they searched for a home and made important financial decisions. She truly loved her work and the many friends she made along the way.
She lived in the community of Watch Hill during her first marriage. While in Rhode Island she earned a degree in psychology from the University of Rhode Island.
In 1978 while living in Indianapolis she married Albert O. Louer at Bruton Parish Church. The couple returned to Williamsburg permanently in 1982 when Louer became director of media relations at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Tessa is preceded in death by her parents Leona Gaudreau and Norman Otis Barber of Westerly. Survivors include her husband Al, her sons Robert Emmet, III (Jennifer) of Stevensville, MD, David Norman Emmet of South Conway, NH, her grandson Robert Emmet, IV and her beloved Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, Higgins.
A memorial service at Bruton Parish will be planned for a later time. Burial will take place privately in the Bruton Churchyard,
In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Tessa may make memorial gifts to Bruton Parish Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 3520, Williamsburg, VA 23187-3520) or the Williamsburg Community Foundation (1323 Jamestown Road, #103, Williamsburg, VA 23185).
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020