Theresa M. (Algiere) Pucci, of Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 95. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Pucci, Sr.
Theresa worked as a cook and baker at Mary's Restaurant, St. Clare Annex and Joyce's Gourmet for many years. She was a former CCD teacher in Bradford and a longtime member of the Legion of Mary.
Theresa loved the Sunday family dinners that were hosted by her surrogate daughter Cathy Brayman. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A lifetime Red Sox fan, Theresa enjoyed reading, knitting and playing cards.
She is survived by her two children, Thomas J. Pucci, Jr. and wife Kristine of Algonquin, IL and John N. Pucci and wife Debbie of Westerly; two siblings, Frank Algiere and wife Diane and Evelyn Anderson, all of Westerly; and brother-in-law Anthony Moroso of Westerly. Theresa will also be dearly missed by her four grandchildren, Benjamin Pucci, Deanna Murphy, John N. Pucci, Jr. and Jeffrey N. Pucci; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony Algiere, Joseph Algiere and Thomas Algiere; and two sisters, Julia Moroso and Margaret Toscano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Theresa's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com