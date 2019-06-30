Thomas A. Powell, 90, of New York, NY, and formerly of Westerly, RI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Apple Rehab Watch Hill. He was the husband of the late Betty Powell. Born in New York, NY on January 30, 1929, he was the son of the late Ernest and Sophie (Huber) Powell.

Thomas and his wife Betty created an excellent gardening newsletter called "The Avant Gardener" in 1964 which was established as a "concise compendium of horticultural industry articles and news, covering science, trends, new products, publications and-most of all-plants" as stated in an article on August 22, 2012 by "The Gardener's Apprentice" http://avantgardener.info. This monthly newsletter has been a staple of many gardening households over the years and he continued to be the editor and publisher until 2012. His writings also include two books with the last being "Aphid in Your Eye". His writings included his witty humor which was a reflection of his funny personality. Not only did he write about plants, but he owned a greenhouse of orchids in NJ and was a main supplier for numerous NY flower shows as a part of the agricultural society. He also was a volunteer NY fireman and had assisted in the Wanamaker's Department Store fire in July of 1956. Thomas enjoyed his summer home in Westerly and was an active member of The Westerly Yacht Club loving to sail all around the Watch Hill area.

He leaves cousin Kenneth Mueller and his wife Deomattie along with his fans of his literature.

Funeral services were held privately and in accordance with his wishes. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in The Westerly Sun on June 30, 2019