Thomas Bolton, Sr.
Thomas Bolton, Sr., 85, of Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, October 18.
He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Scheller) Bolton. He was predeceased by his son Mark Bolton and his daughter Dawn Bolton, who always held a special place in his heart.
After graduating from Peterson High in Maryland, Thomas enlisted in the United States Navy. His travels would lead him to call Connecticut home. He was a foreman at Electric Boat until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, woodworking, and being outside working on his lawn.
A long-time resident of Pawcatuck, you could always find him watching his sons out on the field, eventually becoming the President of the Little League Association. He was always willing to help a neighbor in his "Birdland" community and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his sons Scott Bolton of Pawcatuck and Thomas (Drusiller) Bolton of Gaffney, SC; and his daughter-in-law Debra McGugan. He is also survived by four granddaughters, Jessica O'Brien, Katie (John) Bolton-Kelley, Christine Bolton, and Kaylee (AJ) Wright; and several great-grandchildren who were the light in his life.
A graveside Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, 10/22 at St. Michael Cemetery, Stillman Ave. Ext., Pawcatuck. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Michael Cemetery
