Thomas H. Kirby, 76, beloved husband of Sandra (Panczyszyn) Kirby, of Midway Avenue, Westerly, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Thomas and Isabelle Kirby.
Thomas worked as a Sonar Engineer at Lockheed Martin until his retirement.
In addition to his wife Sandra, he leaves his three children, Randall T. Kirby of East Greenwich, and Douglas M. Kirby and Kasey K. Mirando and husband Timothy, all of Westerly; his sister Jean A. Kirby of Pittsburg, PA; three grandchildren, Shannon Paull of Charlestown, and Isabella and Thomas Mirando, both of Westerly; and great-grandchild Harrison Paull of Charlestown.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral Services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.