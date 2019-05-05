Thomas Irving Taylor, Jr. left this life in the morning on May 1st at home in Westerly.

He was born at Westerly Hospital on Christmas Day, 1944, the son of Isabelle Caswell.

He started school at the Old Schoolhouse on Wyassup Rd. in North Stonington Village and graduated from Fitch High School in 1963.

Tommy served his country as a Paratrooper with the 2d battalion, 503rd Infinity regiment of the 173rd Airborne from 1965-1967. He received numerous commendations including two Purple Hearts; participated in Operation Junction City; was a member of the honor guard that received President Johnson in Vietnam in 1966; and on June 29, 1966 was one of few survivors of a battle for which he received the Commendation Medal for heroism beside Sgt. Charles Morris who received the Congressional Medal of Honor. While proud of his achievements, the Vietnam War was always a complicated and painful memory for him. He found joy and comfort as an active lifetime member of the VFW in Pawcatuck.

Tommy and his loving wife Marilyn Lowe were married at the Third Baptist Church in North Stonington in 1973. Known as a "Swamp Yankee", he will be remembered for his love of family (especially his grandson, Thomas Brown Taylor), resourcefulness, dry humor, and all living things. His pets were always beloved companions and he had a deep connection to wildlife.

He is survived by his Wife- Marilyn, Son- Thomas James, Grandson, Sister- Sandy Socha and Niece- Kathy of Benton Missouri, Brother-in-Laws Gary (Lin) Lowe of Westerly and Douglas (Audrey) Lowe of Beckley, WV and their children.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Monday, May 6th at the cemetery, 793 Pendleton Hill Rd. North Stonington.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 25th, 12pm at the VFW; Memorial donations may be made to the Harley P. Chase Post 1265 VFW, 160 S Broad St, Pawcatuck CT, 06379. Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2019