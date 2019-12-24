Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Serio, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Serio, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Serio, Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Serio, Jr., Aka "Chevy Man" or "TSS 616", 77, of Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at L&M Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Michelle (Wilcoxson) Serio. He was a Co-owner of Serio's Texaco formally on Liberty St. and then later worked at Fisher Control for 29 years. He also enjoyed talking on the CB radio, boating, fishing, camping, and working on small projects in his garage. He is survived by his wife, two sons, Jamie of Voluntown, CT, and Kenneth of Pawcatuck, a grandson Austin of Pawcatuck, two step sons David and Aaron Chipman of Beaufort, SC and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -