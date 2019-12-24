|
Thomas J. Serio, Jr., Aka "Chevy Man" or "TSS 616", 77, of Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at L&M Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Michelle (Wilcoxson) Serio. He was a Co-owner of Serio's Texaco formally on Liberty St. and then later worked at Fisher Control for 29 years. He also enjoyed talking on the CB radio, boating, fishing, camping, and working on small projects in his garage. He is survived by his wife, two sons, Jamie of Voluntown, CT, and Kenneth of Pawcatuck, a grandson Austin of Pawcatuck, two step sons David and Aaron Chipman of Beaufort, SC and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 24, 2019