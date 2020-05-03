Thomas M. Demirs of Marco Island , Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 4, 2019. Tom and his wife Ellen of sixty years, were summer residents of North Stonington Ct., after residing on Elm street in Westerly RI., from 1972 through 2002.

The oldest of seven children, he was the son of James and Sonia Demirs and is survived by his wife Ellen, son Stuart & wife Jennifer Demirs of Charlestown RI., and son John & wife Larissa Demirs and grandchildren Alexander and Nina Demirs of Attleboro, Ma., as well as his sister Lou Ali of Wolcott, Ct., and several loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Scott Demirs, and 3 brothers and 2 sisters, George, Sam, Alan, Nancy, and Betty.

After arriving as a child at Ellis Island from a small village in Albania, Tom thrived as a new American, excelling in sports and school. He had countless stories of sandlot and high school sports with his buddies in Manchester, NH, seemingly some of his fondest childhood memories. He served in the army signal corps during the Korean Conflict, then on returning to the US, attended and graduated from Post College , Middlebury Ct,,where he met his future wife Ellen Brewster.

Tom was a success in business and retired in 1987 as senior vice president of Plexicraft Corp, a specialty printing company.

A Westerly Yacht Club member for nearly 50 years, he not only enjoyed boating with friends and family, but also served as chairman on the By-laws, membership, and boat parade committees.

While a Westerly resident, after the tragic loss of his son, Tom spearheaded the downtown Memorial Tree program for over 20 years.

Prior to moving to florida, Tom was an avid racquetball and tennis player at the Westerly YMCA, and he transferred those talents to Marco Island Fl., where he was a member of the YMCA's USTA Men's 65 and over super seniors doubles team that won the 2000 Super Senior Sectional Championship, which he was very proud of.

Tom had many accomplishments during a very rich life, but he was most proud of his family, his sons, and grandchildren. His family and children held the most importance in his life, and we witnessed that on countless occasions. We always came first. His sons say "you know you have a great Dad when your friends would enjoy spending time with him as much as spending time with you. " His passing leaves a void in our lives and he will be sadly missed.

