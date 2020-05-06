Thomas S. Chinigo
Thomas S. Chinigo, 64, of Westerly, RI, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Carl and Josephine Chinigo.
Thomas was also predeceased by his brothers, Carl Chinigo, Jr. and Richard Chinigo.
He was a graduate of Westerly High School, Class of 1973. He was a member of the Calabrese Club, a member of the Democratic Town Committee and a lifelong participant in town politics. He worked with his father and brothers in a family business, Chinigo Painting. Thomas will be remembered for his great fondness of animals.
He is also survived by his loving cousins, a niece and a nephew.
Burial at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.
