Thomas S. Chinigo, 64, of Westerly, RI, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Carl and Josephine Chinigo.Thomas was also predeceased by his brothers, Carl Chinigo, Jr. and Richard Chinigo.He was a graduate of Westerly High School, Class of 1973. He was a member of the Calabrese Club, a member of the Democratic Town Committee and a lifelong participant in town politics. He worked with his father and brothers in a family business, Chinigo Painting. Thomas will be remembered for his great fondness of animals.He is also survived by his loving cousins, a niece and a nephew.Burial at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, will be private.