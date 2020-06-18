Thomas T. & Maria P. Thorp

Thomas Thorpe, a former longtime resident of Westerly, died May 24, 2020, of complications from Covid-19 at the age of 80 at his place of residence in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. He was the husband of the late Maria P. "Perry" (Vélez Cabán) Thorpe and they had been married for 57 years at the time of her death on March 28, 2019. They were living in Middletown, NJ, at that time, after having moved to New Jersey from Westerly in 2004.

Tom was born in Westerly, a son of the late Elliott R. Thorpe Jr and Marilyn (Taylor) Thorpe. He was a dedicated and proud letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, working from the Westerly office for over 30 years, and he made countless friendships with his customers over that time.

He was an honor student in his days at Westerly High but chose to defer college early on, but then eventually went on to graduate from CCRI past the age of 60. He was an active member of the local Sea Explorers, BSA, in his youth and attained the rank of Quartermaster, equal to Eagle Scout, as an accomplished young pleasure-boat sailor.

He took up the guitar as a teen, and over time he became a respected and highly talented player. For decades he enjoyed playing with several local bands for various area clubs and events, with Maria, better known as Perry among family and friends, often going along with him.

Longtime family members recall Maria's spirit, having had a sparse childhood in a large family in Puerto Rico, and then the tragic death of her first husband left her to overcome major challenges as a young woman. After she found a home in Westerly, those who remember say with a smile that despite their background and personality differences, once met, Tom and Maria were a complementary match.

Their survivors include their three sons, T. Eric Norton (Tammy) of Indianapolis IN; Henry E. Thorpe (Sandra) of Middletown, NJ, and Edward Thorpe of Philadelphia PA, as well as 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by a sister, Marylou Savoy of Jewett City, CT, and two brothers: William S. Thorpe of Boston MA and Walter E. Thorpe of Westerly, as well as four nieces.

Celebrations of the lives of Maria and Thomas will take place at a future date set at the convenience of the family.

