Thor A. Ornberg, Jr., husband of Carole (Giorno) Ornberg, of Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Watch Hill on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 76.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Thor A., Sr. and Helen (Mallette) Ornberg.
Thor worked as a machinist for Davis Standard for many years until his retirement. He loved everything to do with the outdoors - fishing, lobstering, boating & duck hunting. He was also an accomplished artist and photographer who enjoyed playing the guitar, brewing beer, watching NASCAR and listening to good music. He was a very talented handyman with the ability to fix anything. Mr. Ornberg also served in the US Army during the Vietnam era; while stationed overseas in Vicenza, Italy he became fluent in Italian while protecting his country. After military service, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with an Economics degree.
In addition to his loving wife, he leaves three children, Leslie A. Hooper and Kevin (Kate) Hooper, all of Westerly and Curtis Hooper of New York City, NY; two brothers, John (Sharon) Ornberg and Stephen (Sherry) Ornberg, both also of Westerly; and two grandchildren, Penelope and James Hooper, who were a constant, joyful presence in his life. Thor was predeceased by two sisters, Melinda Naccarato and Judith Azzinaro.
The family wishes to thank the outstanding staff at Apple Rehab for excellent care during difficult times, his brothers John and Stephen for dedicated assistance and Edgar Brown for a life-long friendship.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com