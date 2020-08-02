1/1
Timothy Christopher White
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AVENTURA, Fla. - Timothy Christopher White, 63, passed away in his Aventura, Florida, home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

He was born on January 3, 1957 in Westerly and spent the majority of his life living in Westerly, Mystic, Connecticut, and Providence before moving to Aventura in 2019. He is survived by his two children, Danielle White Costa and her husband, Michael, of Taunton, Massachusetts, and Alexander White, as well as his brother Jeffrey and three sisters, Cathy, Lenore and Sally.

Per his wishes, burial will be private and a celebration of his life will take place at a future date. He will be deeply missed.

"May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved