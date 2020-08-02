AVENTURA, Fla. - Timothy Christopher White, 63, passed away in his Aventura, Florida, home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



He was born on January 3, 1957 in Westerly and spent the majority of his life living in Westerly, Mystic, Connecticut, and Providence before moving to Aventura in 2019. He is survived by his two children, Danielle White Costa and her husband, Michael, of Taunton, Massachusetts, and Alexander White, as well as his brother Jeffrey and three sisters, Cathy, Lenore and Sally.



Per his wishes, burial will be private and a celebration of his life will take place at a future date. He will be deeply missed.



"May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store