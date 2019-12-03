The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Tomi Benoit Obituary
Tomi Benoit, of Osprey Lane, Westerly, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 73. She was the wife of the late Sylvester Gaccione.
Born in San Francisco, CA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Alphonse and Florence Pearl Benoit.
Tomi worked as a Textile Inspector for Bradford Dyeing Association for many years. She loved animals and donated regularly to our local animal rescue organizations.
She leaves behind two sons, Roger Benoit and his wife Sharon of Westerly and Richard Benoit and his wife Jennifer of Portland, OR; two siblings, Joseph Benoit of Summerville, SC and Frankie Chappell of Goose Creek, SC; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Tomi was predeceased by her brother Alfred Benoit and two sisters, Jackie Zamzes and Barbara White.
In accordance with Tomi's wishes, her funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. Donations may be made to Westerly Animal Shelter, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Westerly, RI 02891 in Tomi's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 3, 2019
