Traci (Riordan) Kiriakou, 31, of Westerly, RI and formerly of Montville, died tragically on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1988 in New London, the daughter of Timothy and Lori (Jengo) Riordan of New London. Traci graduated from Montville High School, class of 2008. She then graduated from Central Connecticut State College. She was united in marriage to John Kiriakou on Sept. 2, 2012 in Norwich. Mrs. Kiriakou was employed in the Norwich Public Schools in the after school program for a short time, leaving to raise her family. She was a caring mother and loving wife who brought fun and joy everywhere she went, a kind and gentle person to all animals. Traci was a loving spirit and always the life of a party. Besides her beloved husband John, and parents, she is survived by her two adoring daughters, Peyton and Charleigh Kiriakou. Her paternal grandfather, James Jengo of Waterford. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 5pm to 8pm at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on, Saturday 11 am at St. Joseph Church, Squire St., New London. Committal and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations for Peyton and Charleigh college fund go to https.www.gofundme.com/traci-kiriakou-college-fund-for-daughters
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019