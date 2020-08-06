Veronica V. "Ronnie" Becroft, 85, of Pawcatuck, CT passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert W. Becroft, III. Born in Fairfield, CT on January 30, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Vera (Marak) Maher. She will be dearly missed by her son Albert "Alex" W. Becroft, IV and several nieces and nephews.
The Bercroft family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 AM to 12PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time and no large gatherings in the parking lot) will be in place. A graveside service will be held following the calling hours on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the new St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck, CT.
