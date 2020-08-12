1/1
Victor Valentini
Victor Valentini, of Wildflower Drive, Westerly, passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 77.
Born in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Vittorio and Florence Valentini.
Victor worked as a real estate agent for Stanton Realty for many years.
He leaves his three sisters, Elena Stephanski and her husband Moe, Lydia Sisson and her husband Charlie, all of Westerly, and Debra Davis and her husband Bob of Charlestown; and one nephew Craig Stephanski and his wife Lori of Palm Harbor, FL. He also leaves behind cousin Albert and his wife Joanna of Westerly and their three children, Alyssa, Lauren and Sophia who were like children and grandchildren to him.
Vic is now in the embrace of the love of his life, Nancy Williams.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westerly Hospital who provided care & comfort in his final days.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 11, 2020
One of the kindest guys you would ever meet.
Fran Allard
Friend
