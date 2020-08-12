Victor Valentini, of Wildflower Drive, Westerly, passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 77.
Born in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Vittorio and Florence Valentini.
Victor worked as a real estate agent for Stanton Realty for many years.
He leaves his three sisters, Elena Stephanski and her husband Moe, Lydia Sisson and her husband Charlie, all of Westerly, and Debra Davis and her husband Bob of Charlestown; and one nephew Craig Stephanski and his wife Lori of Palm Harbor, FL. He also leaves behind cousin Albert and his wife Joanna of Westerly and their three children, Alyssa, Lauren and Sophia who were like children and grandchildren to him.
Vic is now in the embrace of the love of his life, Nancy Williams.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westerly Hospital who provided care & comfort in his final days.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.