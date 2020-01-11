|
|
Virginia A. (Grispino) Montalto, 94, of Pleasant Street, Westerly, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday morning, January 9, 2020 at the Westerly Health Center. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Samuel J. Montalto Sr. on January 9, 2002 and her son, Dr. Samuel J. Montalto Jr. on March 4, 2017 and also her siblings, Rose Bruno, Gemma Serio, Ida Vitteritto, Thomas Grispino, Tony Grispino and John Grispino. She is survived by her son, Stephen and daughter-in-law Barbara and their children, Zachary and Dylan, her son Christopher and his children, Ethan and Christian, her daughter-in-law, Deborah (Samuel) and children, Catherine, Emily and Sam along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Montalto was born in Westerly on November 23, 1925, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Philomena (Grispino) Grispino. Virginia worked at McCormick's Department Store before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother to her sons. She took pride in helping to raise her grandchildren who affectionately called her "mimi". She was a wonderful cook who passed on many great recipes to her children and grandchildren who will continue to honor her memory. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends at the Westerly Health Center, where she made her home for the last three years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. There is no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly on Sunday from 4-7 pm. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Virginia's family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Westerly Health Center for providing a good home for her.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020