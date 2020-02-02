|
|
Virginia "Ginny" E. (Oliverio) Severns, 64, of Gurnsey Avenue, Bradford, passed away on Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Larry A. Severns on March 29, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Lynn Severns of Bradford, her daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and David Russo of Las Vegas, NV, her brother, Daniel Oliverio of Pawcatuck, CT, her brother, Thomas Oliverio of Pawcatuck, CT, her sister, Alice Bowman of Clermont, FL, her three grandchildren, Christopher Severns of Bradford, Camden and Addelyn Russo of Las Vegas, and many nieces and nephews. Ginny was predeceased by her son, Christopher Michael.
Mrs. Severns was born in Westerly on August 18, 1955, the daughter of the late Daniel Oliverio and Helen (Ames) Oliverio of Pawcatuck, CT. Virginia was a bus driver aide for many years for the Westerly Public School System. Ginny was loved by many in her community. She enjoyed going to the beach in the summer and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. Burial will take place at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway. Calling hours will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020