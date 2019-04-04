Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM at the family home 105 Columbia Heights Road Charlestown , RI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Baton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Lee Spencer Baton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia passed peacefully at home on Mach 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born in Westerly, RI, grew up in Charlestown, attended Chariho High School, married Carl Baton, and had one child, Amie. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when she was just 28 years old. The painful progressive disease was evidenced by the disfigurement of her joints.

Virginia enjoyed helping people and, despite the onset of such a terrible disease at such a young age, she worked as a certified nurses aid for many, many years. She enjoyed politics and held strong opinions on a variety of issues… she leaned to the "left" and was disturbed by social and cultural injustices.

Virginia, like many of her sisters, enjoyed sewing and assisting in any way she could to help other complete various projects. She was a great cook and provided her family with many delicious meals. She was also an avid reader of scandalous romance novels (the kind with pictures of a shirtless Fabio on the cover). She liked helping with yard and gardening work and was always present to provide assistance in any way she could. She enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her best friend, Susan Bellefleur. She spent the last several years of her life loving and caring for her grandchildren to enable her daughter to achieve her career dreams. Virginia's grandchild were her greatest joy and spent much of her spare time with them.

Virginia loved soaking up the sun's rays on the beach, East Matunuck was her favorite. She also loved to drive her sports cars, especially her Pontiac Fiero. Later in life, she developed an affinity for the Chevy S10 Blazer which she always regretted selling. She loved to drive and enjoyed road trips to see her sisters who lived out of the state.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Spencer. She is survived by her daughter, Amie Lee Baton, grandchildren, Isabella Virginia and Helaina Ruth, the mother, Ruth Bouchard (Richmond), and her many dear siblings, James Spencer, Howard Richmond, Gregory Richmond, Edna Smith, Nancy Locke, Carol Darling, Sharon Carr, Peggy LeCour, Judy Case, Helen Edwards.

Although my mother, Virginia, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August of 2018 and I knew her time on this earth was limited, it was not long enough, and I feel devastated. This woman meant so much more to me than my vessel into this world. She has been consistently involved in my life from my birth to her death. She was relentlessly loving, caring, and loyal. She has helped me to shape my life in more ways that I can articulate. She was my best friend, my mother, my children's' caregiver, my biggest fan, my world. She is irreplaceable and will be missed every day for the remainder of my life. My heart is broken. I love you Momma.

The family will have a celebration of Virginia's life at 2pm on April 20, 2019 at the family home located at 105 Columbia Heights Road in Charlestown, RI (401) 364-0262.