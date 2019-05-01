On Sunday, April 28th, Virginia M. Smith passed away peacefully at her Westerly home after a courageous battle with cancer, in the company of her family with the sounds of her favorite, Dean Martin playing in the background.

Virginia was born in Westerly in 1931 to Nunzio and Margaret (Terranova) Vocatura.

She and her late husband Richard Smith moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida after her career at Yardney Electric, which started in 1963 as a Materials Handler, retiring in 1994 as a Quality Control Auditor and Inspector B. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church and a member of The Elks.

Virginia and Dick enjoyed many years of travel after their retirement and in recent years, she treated family with trips to Italy, taking in as many wine and cheese festivals as she could find. Virginia prided herself as a professional bargain shopper knowledgeable of every sale item from the Thames River to Bald Hill.

She is survived by her brother Fred Vocatura of Westerly and Deerfield Beach, FL; daughters, Margaret Gigante of Charlestown and Roz (Nick) Castagna of Pawcatuck; grandchildren, Shannon (Chris) Denning, Dylan Fasoli, Kassandra Caldarone, and Nicole and Gabrielle Dawson. She also leaves 14 great grandchildren. Virginia was predeceased by brothers, Joe, Peter and Nunzio Vocatura; step-sister Jane Vocatura Gabrielle; son Ricky Dawson; and grandson Shad Caouette.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Johnnycake Center of Westerly in Virginia's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from May 1 to May 2, 2019