|
|
Virginia N. (Lupinacci) Federico, of Westerly passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Westerly Health Center. Her 95th birthday was celebrated the previous Saturday night with family and residents of the Health Center as she loved a party. The following day she played the slots at Foxwoods, a most favorite past time.
She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Federico who predeceased her on August 23, 1972. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn (Gallagher) Lupinacci. She worked at Bostitch before becoming a full-time home maker and mother and then worked at Westerly High School after her husband's death. In retirement she could be found lending a hand in Mrs. V's Kitchen with her lifelong friend Mary.
During her 30 years at Park View Apartments and the last 9 months at the Westerly Health Center where she made her home, she was an active participant in many activities. She truly treasured the friendships she made at both places.
Surviving are her son Gary and wife Rosemary of Westerly, daughter Cheryl Lougee of Tucson, Arizona and grandchildren Dr. Jill Federico, Vincent J. Federico II and Richard (Trey) Lougee III. She is also survived by her brother Lawrence Lupinacci and sister JoAnn White (Robert), sister-in-laws Frances Lupinacci, Irma Federico, Thelma Federico, Dorothy Federico, and brother-in-law Robert Federico (Judith) as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur Lupinacci and sister Georgianna Hill.
Virginia enjoyed cooking and baking and was most notably known for her Italian frosted cookies which she shared at many gatherings. She was also the local chapter President of the "HA" Club.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Sandoval and his staff, the Westerly Health Center and Beacon Hospice for their warm compassion and incredible support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or the .
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Monday from 9am – 10:30am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Clare Church, 4 St Clare Way, Westerly. Interment at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 25, 2020