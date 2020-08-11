Walter A. Radicioni, 87, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Westerly, RI the son of Armando and Mary (LaPere). After serving four years in the US Navy and then twenty years in the US Coast Guard he and his wife Elizabeth (Burdick) Radicioni owned and operated several restaurants including Carpenters Grill in Matunuck, RI.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, from 6-8 PM at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, at 11AM at St. Anthony's Church in White River Jct., VT. His full obituary and condolences to his family can be found a www.knightfuneralhomes.com.