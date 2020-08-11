1/
Walter A. Radicioni
1932 - 2020
Walter A. Radicioni, 87, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Westerly, RI the son of Armando and Mary (LaPere). After serving four years in the US Navy and then twenty years in the US Coast Guard he and his wife Elizabeth (Burdick) Radicioni owned and operated several restaurants including Carpenters Grill in Matunuck, RI.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, from 6-8 PM at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, at 11AM at St. Anthony's Church in White River Jct., VT. His full obituary and condolences to his family can be found a www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knight Funeral Home
903 Hartford Ave
White River Junction, VT 05001
(802) 295-2100
