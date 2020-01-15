The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI
Walter D. "Wally" Torrez Obituary
Walter D. "Wally" Torrez, 70, beloved husband of Sandra (Bartlett) Torrez, of Raymond Street, Westerly, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Frank "Polo" and Amelia Cozzolino.
Wally retired from the RI Dept. of Transportation after 22 years and was also a constable for over 20 years with the Westerly Police Dept. He enjoyed cooking and baking, reading and gardening. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his devoted wife Sandra, he will be dearly missed by his two children, Jennifer L. O'Brien and husband Kevin, and Christopher J. Torrez, all of Westerly; two grandchildren, Jamisen and Caelyn; and his niece Tia Emard (Jeremy) and great-nephew Aidan, all of Westerly, as well as several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert C. Torrez and sister-in-law Marylee T. Torrez of Westerly
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kidney Patients of Westerly and Wakefield, PO Box 3025, Westerly, RI 02891 in Wally's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
