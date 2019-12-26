The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
New London, RI
Walter Edward Frankewicz, Sr., 86, of Waterford passed away peacefully at Fairview on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Walt is the son of the late Edward and Elsie (Paul) Frankewicz. He married Rosalie (Longo) Frankewicz on June 30, 1956. She survives him. Walt attended New London Schools and served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the Central Vermont Railroad, Electric Boat and retired from the City of New London in 1996. Walt is survived by his wife of 63 years, his children, Walter Frankewicz, Jr of Elizabeth, CO; Jean (Steven) Logan of Quaker Hill, CT; Peggy (John) Boucher of Westerly, RI; George (Teresa) Frankewicz of Waterford, CT and his sister, Joan Palladino of Salem, CT. Walt was a proud father, grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of seven. He is predeceased by his parents, two brothers Edward & Lawrence Frankewicz and a sister Dorothy (Tina) Davies. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview in Groton, CT for their unwavering care and compassion. Calling hours are Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30am at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, with a Mass at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, all in New London. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to of CT (alz.org/ct or 19 Ohio Ave, Norwich, CT 06360) or the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation (TBBCF.org or PO Box 785, New London CT 06320) in his memory. For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
