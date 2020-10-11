Walter Howard Brown, proudly a lifelong resident of Lower Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully at the Westerly Hospital on October 6, 2020.

Walter was born November 10, 1938 in Westerly, RI, at the Margaret Edward Anderson Hospital, son of the late Howard C and Ruth (Gavitt) Brown.

He graduated from Stonington High School in the class of 1956, then from Mitchell College in New London, and from Bryant College in Rhode Island where he earned the Baccalaureate degree summa cum laude. His employment positions included office manager for New London Motors and accounting supervisor for Davis-Standard Company.

Walter also attended Providence-Barrington Bible College where he studied Theology and Church Music. He was an active organist and pianist for many years and member of the former Westerly branch of the American Guild of Organists. He was also a member of Shannock Baptist Church, where he had not only served as deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher, but perhaps most proudly and prominently as their church pianist of several decades.

In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his beloved sister Alice Brown Morgan in 2012. He leaves behind two nephews, Elbert Morgan, Jr., of North Stonington and Timothy Morgan of Westerly, as well as several aunts and uncles, cousins and great-nieces. His kindness, gentleness and humor will be deeply missed by all.

Walter's family would also like to offer a special mention of gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Chestnut Cottage at The Elms as well as, more recently, those involved with Beacon Hospice. All of the considerable compassion and support they have given of the past years has been profoundly appreciated.

A private service will be held at the family's convenience.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store