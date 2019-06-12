The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Warren Liepold

Warren Liepold Obituary
Warren Liepold, 98, of Pawcatuck, CT, beloved husband of the late Margery (Crary) passed away April 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was owner and proprietor of Liepold Tool & Die in Pawcatuck for over 50 years. He served in the Navy during WWII stationed in the Pacific.
He is very much missed by his daughters Susan Sewall (Geoffrey) of Charlestown and Jean Liepold (Bruce St. Peter) of Grantham, NH; his 3 grand-daughters; 6 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Betty Hanson and Ruth Rankin.
His family is grateful for the loving care he received at Royal Westerly Nursing Home.
Memorial services were privately held by the family.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019
