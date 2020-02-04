|
Wayne Scott Russell, 68, of Bradford, RI died Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at Pendleton Health & Rehab Center in Mystic, CT. Born in Westerly, RI he attended locals schools and was a graduate of Chariho High School. Wayne was the son of the late Norman and Geraldine (Hulke) Russell. He lived in Bradford for the past 30 years.
Wayne was employed with Alexion formerly in North Smithfield, RI in their Maintenance Department for several years recently retiring in 2017. Prior to working for Alexion, Wayne worked for A-Z Corp and the Mystic Seaport Museum maintenance departments. Wayne was also a master carpenter by trade.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda (Hartley) Russell of Bradford; his son, Jeffrey Russell (Erin); three step-children, Laura Canute (Bill), Kim Shifflett (Wayne) and Katie Pelloni(Anthony); seven step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Norman W. Russell and twin step-grandchildren.
All services will be held privately for Wayne.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 4, 2020