Willemina "Billie" Ward, 83, of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, died Sept.12, 2020, following a battle with cancer at Westerly Hospital, surrounded by family. Billie was born in Canaan, CT, April 17, 1937, to Reverend Frank and Helen (Ship) Landolt. She was predeceased by her sister Suzanne and her son, Doug Moog, and is survived by her husband, Howard William "Bill" Ward, and five sons; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother and two nieces. Due to the pandemic, Billie's ashes will remain with her family until a time, when everyone can gather for a celebration of her life. For more on Billie, for donation information and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.