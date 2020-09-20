1/1
Willemina "Billie" Ward
1937 - 2020
Willemina "Billie" Ward, 83, of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, died Sept.12, 2020, following a battle with cancer at Westerly Hospital, surrounded by family. Billie was born in Canaan, CT, April 17, 1937, to Reverend Frank and Helen (Ship) Landolt. She was predeceased by her sister Suzanne and her son, Doug Moog, and is survived by her husband, Howard William "Bill" Ward, and five sons; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother and two nieces. Due to the pandemic, Billie's ashes will remain with her family until a time, when everyone can gather for a celebration of her life. For more on Billie, for donation information and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
To the Ward family...my condolences to Mr Ward, along with Will and Laura Ward. I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful women with a big heart. May she RIP With love, Josie and Kaitlin Dickey ❤
Josie Labella
Friend
September 19, 2020
We are so saddened to hear the news of Billie's death. She and Bill were great neighbors and we miss them since we moved. Billie was the kindest, most good-hearted person and her presence will be missed by the entire community.
Gail MacDonald
Friend
