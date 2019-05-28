William "Bill" "Pops" Wilcox, 83, died peacefully at RI Hospital on May 22, 2019 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Julia (Piccolo) Wilcox for 62 years. Bill was the son of the late Clifford "Kippy" and Annie (Williams) Wilcox.

He will be sadly missed by his children, William and his wife Suzan, Paul and his wife Nancy, and Deborah and her husband David. He also leaves 7 loving grandchildren, Cait and Jenn and husband Galen, Matt and wife Lindsey, Julie and fiancé Josh, Zach, and Derek and Will, and his brother Jim.

Bill was the well respected "tax man", but will be most remembered for the love he had for his family. He entered the service after Bryant college, then married and raised his family in Ashaway, mixing in gardening, coaching his kids, and serving on the town council. He retired from EB at age 55, then started his life passion of traveling the world, including climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, taking over 50 trips out west exploring the National Parks (and Vegas). Last summer, he took his family rafting the Colorado River, repeating his first excursion. He especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren on great trips, from Hawaii to Japan.

A private service will be held at St. Sebastian Cemetery on May 28 per his wishes.