William "Bill" Lucia, Sr. passed away peacefully & surrounded by his loving family on March 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Michele; children Jennifer (Jordan), Francesca, William; mother Jane; sister Evelyn; nieces & nephews Catherine, Jonathan, Lisa, Joseph; godson Ian; longtime friends Mitch & John; grand-dogs Rocco & Wade. Predeceased by father, Vito; brother, Thomas; grandparents Earl, Miriam, Tomaso, & Vita.
A celebration of Bill's life is planned for this summer. Email [email protected] to be included.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 4, 2019